Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Will Kamal Nath be able to save govt after Scindia's departure?

Bhopal, Mar 16: The floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to decide the fate of Kamal Nath-led Congress government will be held on Monday i.e March 16. The division of votes will be held after the Governor's address in the Vidhan Sabha and the proceedings would be videographed by an independent official.

As many as 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, tendered their resignation from the legislative Assembly on 10 March. The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress. Scindia later went on to join the BJP.

The total strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 230. However, two seats are currently vacant. So, the working strength of the House is 228, making 115 the majority mark.

To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP. The week-long political drama saw both the Congress and the BJP herding their MLAs to resorts outside the state due to fears of poaching. While the Congress MLAs returned on Sunday from Jaipur, the BJP too was bringing back its legislators from Haryana to attend the first day of the session on Monday. Both the parties have issued whips to their MLAs. On Saturday night, Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Kamal Nath asking him to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after the governor address on Monday, saying his government was in minority. Referring to resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, the Governor said: "Based on the above facts, prima facie, I believe that your government has lost the confidence of the House and it is in minority. "This is a very serious issue and therefore as per the constitutional provisions and for protecting the democratic values, it is necessary that on March 16, soon after my address, you seek the trust vote in the Assembly." Governor Lalji Tandon, in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call upon him to prove his government’s majority, stated that his “prima facie belief” was that the government had lost the trust of the Assembly and was in minority. Tandon also pointed to the BJP’s claim that the State government was putting “unwanted pressure” on those who’d resigned and other members. Governor also wrote that the test must be conducted in any condition and shouldn’t be postponed, delayed or suspended. Earlier during the day, BJP leaders had alleged the Congress was attempting to stall the test. The floor test comes after a BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday and requested him to conduct a floor test in the Assembly. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state in 2018.

