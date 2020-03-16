  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    LIVE
    19 Mar, 2020         17:42:32 IST

    Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE: Supreme Court to deliver verdict at 5.50 pm today

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 19: The Supreme Court has turned down the proposal for producing 16 rebel MLAs of the Congress in judges' chamber. It also observed that they may or may not go to the Assembly but they cannot be held captive. It subsequently deferred the hearing for Thursday at 10.30 am.

    Meanwhile, Kamal Nath is mulling to go to Bengaluru to meet 16 rebel MLAs currently staying at a resort there, as his government is on a shaky ground following the resignation of these and six more legislators.

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Will Kamal Nath be able to save govt after Scindias departure?

    High drama unfolded in Bengaluru on Wednesday as Congress leader Digvijaya Singh staged a protest near the resort in Bengaluru, where the legislators are staying. He accused the police of not allowing him to meet the MLAs.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:42 PM, 19 Mar
    SC to deliver verdict on MP floor test at 5.50 pm today
    5:19 PM, 19 Mar
    The Bench has not stated clearly whether the time line is about the floor test or a time only for giving the judgment.
    5:10 PM, 19 Mar
    The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict. It says it would decide on what it wants to order following a ten minute break.
    5:01 PM, 19 Mar
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing on behalf to the Madhya Pradesh Governor urges SC to pass order today itself. Any delay will be against the interest of democracy, he says.
    4:19 PM, 19 Mar
    If the resignations or 16 rebel MLAs is not accepted by the speaker, they are then subjected to the whip. If they do not comply with the whip then they are disqualified and their votes do not count says Justice Chandrachud.
    3:08 PM, 19 Mar
    During the hearing, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said that nobody in a chartered flight in a high-security zone goes to Bangalore. He further said that if the rebel MLAs are not in captivity, what prevents them from having a non-confidence motion.
    1:10 PM, 19 Mar
    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi concludes the argument. Supreme Court breaks for lunch. Hearing to resume at 2 pm
    12:40 PM, 19 Mar
    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court that the Governor had no authority to call for a floor test. Singhvi further went on to say that how could the Governor decide the government had lost its majority? pointing to a letter dated to March 14.
    12:34 PM, 19 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's take on rebel Congress MLAs: If these MLAs were loyal to (Jyotiraditya) Scindia, they would have joined the BJP as soon as he joined. They (rebel MLAs) have only sent resignation for their Assembly membership, but did not quit the Congress.
    12:26 PM, 19 Mar
    Singhvi counters and says the Governor gets the power because the Assembly is prorogued.
    12:26 PM, 19 Mar
    What happens when a government loses majority when the House is not in session? It will be open to Governor to call the Assembly or a minority government will continue until the next session says SC.
    12:24 PM, 19 Mar
    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singh, who appeared for the Speaker said that the affidavits filed by the rebel MLAs were identical which is allegedly said to be written by a single person and signed by others.
    12:07 PM, 19 Mar
    SC asks Singhvi if his submission is whether a floor test can take place in a running assembly only when a no confidence motion is moved. To this Singhvi says yes and adds that the only other way is when a money bill fails, as a matter of convention.
    12:04 PM, 19 Mar
    BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Speaker sought two weeks' time in Supreme Court: Why do they want more time? For engaging in horse-trading? Now they know that they do not have the numbers. It's an excuse to get some more transfers done.
    12:00 PM, 19 Mar
    When Singhvi cited vakalatnamas and affidavits by the rebel MLAs to point out the deficiencies and discrepancies, the court said that he may be right that some of them may have been made without application of mind. We have all practised. This cannot necessarily be about coercion the court also observed.
    12:00 PM, 19 Mar
    Can’t an MP or MLA have an ideology or freedom of thought? They are all governed by a whip asks SC.
    11:55 AM, 19 Mar
    The rebels are all acting in concert. I dont think we have to make any judicial comment on that. I believe it is the political norm now says Justice D Y Chandrachud.
    11:51 AM, 19 Mar
    In the ongoing hearing at the Supreme Court, the Speaker's lawyer quoted Karnataka case of July last year and said that the Madhya Pradesh case was an identical situation. The apex court judgement has upheld Speaker's power to decide.
    11:49 AM, 19 Mar
    The Constitutional principle that emerges is there is no restraint on the no trust vote because an issue of resignation or disqualification is pending before the Speaker. There we will have to flip around and see whether the Governor acted beyond his powers says SC.
    11:49 AM, 19 Mar
    What does the Governor do when Speaker does not accept his advise. One option is that the Governor can give a report to the centre says SC.
    11:42 AM, 19 Mar
    Whether there should be a no confidence motion or not is a political issue. We have to see whether the Supreme Court should intercede or allow the Governor to follow constitutional norms. Governor has two options, either call a floor test or report it to the President of India says Supreme Court.
    11:40 AM, 19 Mar
    Our order in the Karnataka case said the court will not interfere with the Speaker’s powers to decide within a particular time limit. But significantly, in this case, the trust vote was to take place a day later. The courts did not defer the trust vote on this ground the SC said.
    11:40 AM, 19 Mar
    The fact that there is a pendency before the Speaker cannot scuttle the House in taking up the floor test says Supreme Court.
    11:23 AM, 19 Mar
    You got 22 resignations, accepted six. What was the inquiry made by the Speaker about the rest? Weeks are gold mines for horse trading. It is why the court has been proactive in ordering the floor tests. The idea is to force the hands and make sure that the floor test happens as soon as possible and prevent such things, the SC also said.Weeks are gold mines for horse trading says SC
    11:23 AM, 19 Mar
    This court has never ordered a floor test in a running assembly, Abhishek Manu Singhvi tells court.
    11:13 AM, 19 Mar
    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the Speaker said that only the Speaker has the right to decide on the resignation. No one else can interfere in this decision
    10:58 AM, 19 Mar
    Following this can a video conferencing proceeding be held to decide on whether to accept or reject the resignations within a day can be held, SC asks Speaker.
    10:58 AM, 19 Mar
    SC asks Madhya Pradesh Speaker whether he is agreeable to SC appointing an observer to find out the free will of 16 rebel MLAs on their resignation.
    10:55 AM, 19 Mar
    Hearing on plea by BJP resumes in Supreme Court.
    8:50 AM, 19 Mar
    The Supreme Court will on Thursday, continue hearing with respect to conducting a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.
    READ MORE

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh floor test

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X