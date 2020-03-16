  • search
    17 Mar, 2020         11:36:07 IST

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: SC issues notice to govt on BJP Plea, hearing tomorrow

    By oneindia staff
    Bhopal, Mar 17: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has said there is no need for trust vote as he enjoys a majority in the assembly after Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday issued a fresh deadline for a floor test.

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Will Kamal Nath be able to save govt after Scindias departure?

    The new deadline came hours after Speaker NP Prajapati on Monday abruptly adjourned the assembly for the next 10 days citing health concerns over coronavirus.

    The total strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 230. However, two seats are currently vacant. So, the working strength of the House is 228, making 115 the majority mark.

    11:36 AM, 17 Mar
    Supreme Court issues notice to Madhya Pradesh government, hearing tomorrow at 10.30 am
    11:35 AM, 17 Mar
    The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on a plea seeking a directive to the Kamal Nath led Congress government to take the floor test on the floor of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.
    10:04 AM, 17 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh MLA Govind Singh Rajput, in Bengaluru: Kamal Nath Ji never heard us even for 15 minutes. Then whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency?
    9:56 AM, 17 Mar
    22 Congress MLAs appear before media in Karnataka. They say that they are not kidnapped and their mobile phones are with them. They are currently at the Ramada resort.
    9:13 AM, 17 Mar
    The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard. In his plea, Chouhan has sought directions to the Kamal Nath government to undertake a floor test in the state Assembly as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon. The plea directs the Speaker, CM and principal secretary of the Assembly to hold a floor test "within 12 hours of the passing of the order by this court and as per directions issued by the Governor".
    9:10 AM, 17 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had the numbers to prove the majority of the Congress government hours after the governor ordered a floor test by Tuesday
    9:09 AM, 17 Mar
    What is a trust vote or floor test?
    A floor test is a constitutional mechanism used to determine if the incumbent government enjoys the support of the legislature.
    11:44 AM, 16 Mar
    MP assembly adjourned till March 26
    11:44 AM, 16 Mar
    House proceedings stalled for 10 minutes
    11:32 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."
    11:31 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare.
    11:10 AM, 16 Mar
    Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly
    10:54 AM, 16 Mar
    Congress MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly
    10:54 AM, 16 Mar
    Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal
    10:54 AM, 16 Mar
    Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs, says Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari
    10:52 AM, 16 Mar
    BJP MLAs are on their way to the Legislative Assembly.
    9:21 AM, 16 Mar
    BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana.
    9:06 AM, 16 Mar
    Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Kamal Nath-led state government has lost its majority and is running away from the floor test in the state assembly.
    8:51 AM, 16 Mar
    After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112.
    8:27 AM, 16 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized & terrorized and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed.
    7:54 AM, 16 Mar
    The Governor of Madhya Pradesh has told chief minister, Kamal Nath that the trust vote in the assembly should be done by raising of hands. The BJP had said that electronic voting system is not available in the assembly.
    7:53 AM, 16 Mar
    After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted.
    7:53 AM, 16 Mar
    The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112.
    7:52 AM, 16 Mar
    To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP.
