    18 Mar, 2020         09:31:47 IST

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Digvijaya Singh alleges rebel MLAs held in captive

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 18: In the backdrop of Kamal Nath saying that there is no need for him to take a floor test, the Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions filed by the BJP.

    Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon has so far issued two directives asking Kamal Nath to take a floor test. With Nath remaining adamant it is now up to the Supreme Court to take a final call on the matter.

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Will Kamal Nath be able to save govt after Scindias departure?

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    9:31 AM, 18 Mar
    In a recent development, Congress leaders Sachin Yadav and Kantilal Bhuria have also been placed under preventive arrest.
    8:54 AM, 18 Mar
    "There were police in front of every room. The MLAs were being followed 24/7," he said.
    8:54 AM, 18 Mar
    Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that five MLAs to whom he had personally spoken had said they were allegedly being held captive, and that their phones had been taken away.
    8:44 AM, 18 Mar
    Congress leader Digvijay Singh has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He says that he is on a hunger strike now. He has been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on a dharna near Ramada hotel, allegedly after he wasn't allowed by Police to visit it
    7:42 AM, 18 Mar
    SC to hear matter on floor test at 10.30 am. The BJP has sought that a floor test be held immediately in MP.
    7:41 AM, 18 Mar
    Kamal Nath too has filed a petition seeking a directive that the 16 Congress MLAs be released from captivity. The petition alleges that the BJP has kidnapped the MLAs.
    7:41 AM, 18 Mar
    Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has arrived in Bengaluru to speak with the disgruntled MLAs. He was however stopped from entering the resort by the police.
    7:41 AM, 18 Mar
    On Tuesday, the disgruntled MLAs said that they were not being held captive. They have their mobile phones with them and are free. Our leader is Jyotiraditya Scindia, they also said, while also enjoying a game of cricket at the resort.
    8:07 PM, 17 Mar
    The letter further states,"Family members of some of the 16 MLAs have expressed concerns over safety of the MLAs. I am very worried about these MLAs and request you to take concrete steps to allay our fears".
    8:06 PM, 17 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has written letter to Lalji Tandon saying," I received resignations of 16 MLAs through other people. MLAs were directed to be present in person according to rules of House but none of them complied.Resignations are under consideration"
    4:51 PM, 17 Mar
    Amid a political tussle between the Congress and opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh, a state minister on Tuesday said the rebel MLAs of the ruling party being held in "captivity" by the BJP in Bengaluru have been "hypnotised" to make them read out ready-made scripts.
    2:20 PM, 17 Mar
    In a letter to governor, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Tuesday 17 March, seeked for release of rebel MLAs for 'Independent Decision'.
    11:36 AM, 17 Mar
    Supreme Court issues notice to Madhya Pradesh government, hearing tomorrow at 10.30 am
    11:35 AM, 17 Mar
    The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on a plea seeking a directive to the Kamal Nath led Congress government to take the floor test on the floor of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.
    10:04 AM, 17 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh MLA Govind Singh Rajput, in Bengaluru: Kamal Nath Ji never heard us even for 15 minutes. Then whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency?
    9:56 AM, 17 Mar
    22 Congress MLAs appear before media in Karnataka. They say that they are not kidnapped and their mobile phones are with them. They are currently at the Ramada resort.
    9:13 AM, 17 Mar
    The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard. In his plea, Chouhan has sought directions to the Kamal Nath government to undertake a floor test in the state Assembly as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon. The plea directs the Speaker, CM and principal secretary of the Assembly to hold a floor test "within 12 hours of the passing of the order by this court and as per directions issued by the Governor".
    9:10 AM, 17 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had the numbers to prove the majority of the Congress government hours after the governor ordered a floor test by Tuesday
    9:09 AM, 17 Mar
    What is a trust vote or floor test?
    A floor test is a constitutional mechanism used to determine if the incumbent government enjoys the support of the legislature.
    11:44 AM, 16 Mar
    MP assembly adjourned till March 26
    11:44 AM, 16 Mar
    House proceedings stalled for 10 minutes
    11:32 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."
    11:31 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare.
    11:10 AM, 16 Mar
    Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly
