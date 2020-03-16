Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Digvijaya Singh alleges rebel MLAs held in captive

India

Bhopal, Mar 18: In the backdrop of Kamal Nath saying that there is no need for him to take a floor test, the Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions filed by the BJP.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon has so far issued two directives asking Kamal Nath to take a floor test. With Nath remaining adamant it is now up to the Supreme Court to take a final call on the matter.

In a recent development, Congress leaders Sachin Yadav and Kantilal Bhuria have also been placed under preventive arrest. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and #MadhyaPradesh Congress leaders Sajjan Singh Verma & Kantilal Bhuria at Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru where Digvijaya Singh has been taken after being placed under preventive arrest. "There were police in front of every room. The MLAs were being followed 24/7," he said. Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that five MLAs to whom he had personally spoken had said they were allegedly being held captive, and that their phones had been taken away. Congress leader Digvijay Singh has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He says that he is on a hunger strike now. He has been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on a dharna near Ramada hotel, allegedly after he wasn't allowed by Police to visit it SC to hear matter on floor test at 10.30 am. The BJP has sought that a floor test be held immediately in MP. Kamal Nath too has filed a petition seeking a directive that the 16 Congress MLAs be released from captivity. The petition alleges that the BJP has kidnapped the MLAs. Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has arrived in Bengaluru to speak with the disgruntled MLAs. He was however stopped from entering the resort by the police. On Tuesday, the disgruntled MLAs said that they were not being held captive. They have their mobile phones with them and are free. Our leader is Jyotiraditya Scindia, they also said, while also enjoying a game of cricket at the resort. The letter further states,"Family members of some of the 16 MLAs have expressed concerns over safety of the MLAs. I am very worried about these MLAs and request you to take concrete steps to allay our fears". Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has written letter to Lalji Tandon saying," I received resignations of 16 MLAs through other people. MLAs were directed to be present in person according to rules of House but none of them complied.Resignations are under consideration" Amid a political tussle between the Congress and opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh, a state minister on Tuesday said the rebel MLAs of the ruling party being held in "captivity" by the BJP in Bengaluru have been "hypnotised" to make them read out ready-made scripts. In a letter to governor, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on Tuesday 17 March, seeked for release of rebel MLAs for 'Independent Decision'. Supreme Court issues notice to Madhya Pradesh government, hearing tomorrow at 10.30 am The Supreme Court has adjourned hearing on a plea seeking a directive to the Kamal Nath led Congress government to take the floor test on the floor of the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly. Madhya Pradesh MLA Govind Singh Rajput, in Bengaluru: Kamal Nath Ji never heard us even for 15 minutes. Then whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency? 22 Congress MLAs appear before media in Karnataka. They say that they are not kidnapped and their mobile phones are with them. They are currently at the Ramada resort. The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea filed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan in this regard. In his plea, Chouhan has sought directions to the Kamal Nath government to undertake a floor test in the state Assembly as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon. The plea directs the Speaker, CM and principal secretary of the Assembly to hold a floor test "within 12 hours of the passing of the order by this court and as per directions issued by the Governor". Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said he had the numbers to prove the majority of the Congress government hours after the governor ordered a floor test by Tuesday What is a trust vote or floor test? A floor test is a constitutional mechanism used to determine if the incumbent government enjoys the support of the legislature. MP assembly adjourned till March 26 House proceedings stalled for 10 minutes Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected." Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins. The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday. MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test. Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal. CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal. Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal. Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state in 2018. The floor test comes after a BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday and requested him to conduct a floor test in the Assembly. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor. Governor also wrote that the test must be conducted in any condition and shouldn’t be postponed, delayed or suspended. Earlier during the day, BJP leaders had alleged the Congress was attempting to stall the test. Governor Lalji Tandon, in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call upon him to prove his government’s majority, stated that his “prima facie belief” was that the government had lost the trust of the Assembly and was in minority. Tandon also pointed to the BJP’s claim that the State government was putting “unwanted pressure” on those who’d resigned and other members. "This is a very serious issue and therefore as per the constitutional provisions and for protecting the democratic values, it is necessary that on March 16, soon after my address, you seek the trust vote in the Assembly." Referring to resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, the Governor said: "Based on the above facts, prima facie, I believe that your government has lost the confidence of the House and it is in minority. On Saturday night, Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Kamal Nath asking him to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after the governor address on Monday, saying his government was in minority. Both the parties have issued whips to their MLAs. The week-long political drama saw both the Congress and the BJP herding their MLAs to resorts outside the state due to fears of poaching. While the Congress MLAs returned on Sunday from Jaipur, the BJP too was bringing back its legislators from Haryana to attend the first day of the session on Monday. To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The Governor of Madhya Pradesh has told chief minister, Kamal Nath that the trust vote in the assembly should be done by raising of hands. The BJP had said that electronic voting system is not available in the assembly. Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized & terrorized and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Kamal Nath-led state government has lost its majority and is running away from the floor test in the state assembly. BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana. BJP MLAs are on their way to the Legislative Assembly. Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs, says Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal; The Madhya Pradesh Governor yesterday wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath stating that voting during the trust vote in the Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method. Congress MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test. The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday. Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins. Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."