    Madhya Pradesh floor-test: How the numbers are stacked up now

    
    

    New Delhi, Mar 20: With the Speaker accepting the resignations of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, the numbers have changed in the Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly.

    The Speaker it may be recalled had at first accepted the resignations of 6 MLAs, while delaying his decision on the remaining 16.

    The floor test will be conducted today 5 pm and the fate of the government will be decided by a show of hands as ruled by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

    BJP has kidnapped our MLAs, fresh plea by Madhya Pradesh Congress in SC

    Now that the Speaker has accepted the resignations of the 22 MLAs, the effective strength of the Congress in the House is 92. The BJP has 107 seats in the House, which now has a strength of 206. This means that the majority mark now stands at 104 and the BJP on its own has three more than the required number.

