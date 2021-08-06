Madhya Pradesh floods: CM calls Amit Shah, seeks help to rescue stranded people in Ashok Nagar

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Aug 06: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought the Centre's help to rescue around 50 persons stuck in a flooded area in Ashok Nagar district.

Army and National Disaster Response Force teams were needed to evacuate the stranded persons as Air Force helicopters were unable to fly due to inclement weather, he told Shah, the chief minister's office said.

Following his conversation with the Union home minister, teams of NDRF and Army have been rushed to the spot, it added. Gwalior and Chambal divisions in north MP have been hit hard by rains over the last few days. At least 12 persons have died so far, according to state officials.

Story first published: Friday, August 6, 2021, 20:13 [IST]