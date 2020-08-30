YouTube
    Bhopal, Aug 30: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state. He also said that so far no loss of life has been reported from anywhere across the state as heavy rains continue to hit various cities. Chouhan on Saturday also conducted an aerial survey of villages hit by floods in the state.

    Madhya Pradesh floods: 8 killed, CM Chouhan briefs Modi about situation in State

    "I explained the entire situation to PM Modi today morning. We are being given his support. I am happy that we continued the rescue operations overnight. The five people of Sehore district stranded in Narela village were rescued at 2:30 am," CM Chouhan said.

    Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs: PM Modi hails Army dogs, says Indian breeds are very good

    At least eight people were killed and more than 9,000 have been moved to relief camps as hundreds of villages across 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh were affected by floods following incessant rains since Thursday. The state government had to seek the Indian Army's help in the rescue operation.

    Flood-hit districts of the state include Hoshangabad, Raisen, Sehore, Bhopal, Vidisha, Chhindwara, Balaghat, Seoni, Katni, Sagar, Shivpuri and Ujjain, as per official information.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 30, 2020, 15:10 [IST]
