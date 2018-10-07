  • search

Madhya Pradesh: Fire at Rahul Gandhi roadshow as balloons burst into flames

    Bhopal, Oct 7: Rahul Gandhi had an explosion scare after balloons at a political roadshow burst into flames near his vehicle, police said Sunday.

    The blast flames were too close to the minibus in which Rahul Gandhi was seated. There was a moment of panic when balloons released to welcome him, exploded.

    As per a video which has gone viral, a fireball could be seen suddenly erupting at the spot when flames of the lamp touched a bunch of gas balloons which were present over the people at the spot.

    The blaze was out within few seconds.No one was hurt in the incident, reports said.

    As per reports, Rahul Gandhi was going to Narmada Aarti in Jabalpur. This incident happened when an 'aarti thal' to welcome Rahul Gandhi came in contact to gas filled balloons. The balloons caught fire and exploded, the flames rised high.

    The incident is said to have taken place at Model Road when Gandhi's cavalcade was passing through, as part of his road-show.

    Rahul is facing questions over his leadership after a string of electoral setbacks for Congress since 2014.

    But he hopes to silence his critics in five state votes in November and December ahead of general elections due in 2019 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will run for a second term.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 7, 2018, 18:21 [IST]
