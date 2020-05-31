Madhya Pradesh extends lockdown till June 30

India

PTI

By PTI

Bhopal, May 31: The lockdown in containment areas across Madhya Pradesh will remain in place till June 30 but people won't need e-passes for intra-state and inter-state travel in personal vehicles from Monday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said.

The decision to re-start inter-state public transport will be taken on June 7, he added in a televised address on Sunday night.

The CM said a decision to re-open schools, colleges, coaching centres will be taken in July after a dialogue with stakeholders. However, he said, schools will be opened for Class XII board exams.

Public movement on streets will remain completely banned between 9 pm and 5 am, while the ban earlier was between 7pm to 7am.

Chouhan said extensive relaxations announced by the Centre will be followed in MP as well, adding that economic activities along with "unlocking" will take place in a phased manner in the state.

He said places of worship can remain open from June 8, though social, political, sports, entertainment, cultural and other large congregations, including religious ones, shall remain suspended, and a decision on these would be taken later.

Chouhan said MP would set up a migrants' commission on the lines of the one announced by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

The lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak has been in force across the country since March 25, and the one that begins on June 1 will be its fifth phase. Madhya Pradesh has reported 8,089 COVID-19 cases and 350 deaths so far.