    Madhya Pradesh extends lockdown till June 15

    Bhopal, May 30: Coronavirus lockdown in Madhya Pradesh has been extended till June 15, a day before the fourth phase of a nationwide lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March comes to an end.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    There have been 7,646 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state. Currently, there are 3042 active coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh. 4,269 patients have been cured or migrated. There have been 334 deaths so far.

    The opposition has stepped up attack against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over its handling of the virus, which has impacted 51 out of the total 52 districts in the state.

    "With COVID-19 cases being reported in the Raj Bhavan, you can understand the situation across the state. Situation in Indore and Bhopal is in bad shape. The BJP was busy forming the government in the state when the virus was spreading across India. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is solely responsible for the Corona crisis in Madhya Pradesh. The Chief Minister has not formed a cabinet for over two months now," Congress leader Kamleshwar Patel said.

    madhya pradesh shivraj singh chauhan shivraj singh chouhan coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 18:56 [IST]
