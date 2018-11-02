Madhya Pradesh elections: To beat anti-incumbency, BJP drops 27 sitting MLAs

Bhopal, Nov 2: The BJP's biggest challenge in Madhya Pradesh is anti incumbency. The party has been in power for 15 years and the Congress is going all guns blazing to outdo the BJP.

The first step to beat anti-incumbency taken by the party is dropping 27 names from the current list of sitting MLAs. The party has released a list of 88 candidates for the polls to be held on November 28. Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from the Budhni constituency in Sehore district, which he has been rerpresenting since 2005.

The party has dropped Urban Development Minister, Maya Singh and Forest Minister, Gaurishankar Shejwar. The party has replaced Shejwar with his son Mudit in the Sanchi constituency.

Along with Chouhan, top leaders like Narottam Mishra, Yashodhara Raje Scindia and others are also on the first list of candidates. Scindia will contest from Shivpuri while Mishra will run from Datia. The party is however yet to announce candidates for key constituencies such as Indore and Govindpura.

The names were finalised at the party's Central Election Committee meeting that was chaired by party president, Amit Shah.