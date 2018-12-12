Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG2112
BJP1108
IND04
OTH03
RAJASTHAN - 199
Party20182013
CONG9921
BJP73163
IND137
OTH149
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG167
BJP015
BSP+07
OTH00
TELANGANA - 119
Party20182014
TRS8863
TDP, CONG+2137
AIMIM77
OTH39
MIZORAM - 40
Party20182013
MNF265
IND80
CONG534
OTH10
    Madhya Pradesh elections: The delay in the result declaration explained

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 12: Counting in Madhya Pradesh began at 8 am on Tuesday and the result is not clear as yet. As of 5.30 am today, the Congress's tally stood at 115 and the BJP's at 108. The Election Commission of India is yet to officially declare the results for the 230 member MP assembly, where the magic mark is 116.

    Madhya Pradesh elections: The delay in the result declaration explained

    According to Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh, V L Kantharao, the delay is because every candidate has to be provided with a certificate after every round of counting. His counterpart in Rajasthan, Anand Kumar said that the delay was expected because votes in the EVMs have to be matched by randomly selecting a voter verifiable paper audit trail from a polling centre in each assembly constituency.

    The pace of the counting was extremely slow in Madhya Pradesh, when compared to the four other states, where the results have been declared. At around 5 pm on Tuesday, counting in several centres had not been completed. The minimum number of rounds of counting was 125 and the maximum stood at 32.

    Also Read | Changing colours of India 2014-2018: States ruled by BJP, Congress

    On Tuesday at 5 pm some constituencies had completed 21 rounds of counting while others had completed 10 to 11 rounds only. It may be recalled that a Congress delegation led by Kamal Nath had met with the Chief Election Commissioner in New Delhi and demanded that a certificate of votes polled after every round be given.

    Where there are more candidates, it takes more time to complete the counting and provide a certificate to the candidates. This process has led to a delay in the counting.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 7:05 [IST]
