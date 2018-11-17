Madhya Pradesh elections: Jaitley, Shivraj Singh Chouhan release vision document

Bhopal, Nov 17: Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released party's vision document ahead of 28th November Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

Responding to Andhra Pradesh government barring entry of CBI officials intothe state, Arun Jaitley, said, "Only those who have a lot to hide have taken the step of not letting CBI come to their state. There is no sovereignty of any state in the matter of corruption. Andhra move is not motivated by any particular case but in fear of what is likely to happen."

Speaking to media after releasing the manifesto, Jaitley said, "The Congress rule from 1993 to 2003 ruined and destroyed Madhya Pradesh. But in the last 15 years Shivraj Singh Chouhan and what the BJP has developed the state. MP is no longer part of 'BIMARU' acronym," Jaitley said.

"In Madhya Pradesh, Congress had bothered about improving the standard of the living conditions. Madhya Pradesh BJP has come out of the trap of Congress in the state. 10 per cent economic growth in today's situation is unimaginable."

Jaitley further said that Madhya Pradesh is leading state in the agriculture sector, attaining a 20 per cent agricultural growth rate was unimaginable in 2003.

BJP manifesto promises 10 lakh jobs per year for the youth of the state and start-up opportunities to young entrepreneurs.

Highlights of the manifesto:

BJP promised free education, scooty to meritorious girls student, new universities for food processing, skill development and rural tourism, GST Mitra scheme,

Education centre in every city, many new welfare schemes for farmers including bonus on crops

Price stabilisation fund increased to Rs 2,000 crore from Rs 500 crore so that farmers can get beneficial rates even if the market rates are down

The BJP also develop new industrial townships and will establish merchant welfare fund

The party also promised to establish 100 new Vidya Upasna Smart Schools, Metro project for major cities, 'Nal-jal' scheme for drinking water in rural areas and new pay commission for government employees.

