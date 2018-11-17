  • search

Madhya Pradesh elections: Jaitley, Shivraj Singh Chouhan release vision document

By
    Bhopal, Nov 17: Union Minister Arun Jaitley and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan released party's vision document ahead of 28th November Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Madhya Pradesh elections: Jaitley, Shivraj Singh Chouhan release vision document. Courtesy: @BJP4MP
    Arun Jaitley, said, "Only those who have a lot to hide have taken the step of not letting CBI come to their state. There is no sovereignty of any state in the matter of corruption. Andhra move is not motivated by any particular case but in fear of what is likely to happen."

    "The Congress rule from 1993 to 2003 ruined and destroyed Madhya Pradesh. But in the last 15 years Shivraj Singh Chouhan and what the BJP has developed the state. MP is no longer part of 'BIMARU' acronym," Jaitley said.

    "In Madhya Pradesh, Congress had bothered about improving the standard of the living conditions. Madhya Pradesh BJP has come out of the trap of Congress in the state. 10 per cent economic growth in today's situation is unimaginable."

    Jaitley further said that Madhya Pradesh is leading state in the agriculture sector, attaining a 20 per cent agricultural growth rate was unimaginable in 2003.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh bjp Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Story first published: Saturday, November 17, 2018, 13:37 [IST]
