Madhya Pradesh elections: It is a do or die battle for the Congress

Bhopal, Nov 13: For the Congress it would be a huge achievement, if it manages to seize Madhya Pradesh from the Bharatiya Janata Party, which has been in power for 15 years. While the party is in a better position this year, when compared to the previous elections, it would have a daunting task ahead to take on Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

In the 2013 assembly elections, the Congress managed to win 58 seats as opposed to the 165 bagged by the BJP. In 2008, the BJP won 143 as opposed the 71 bagged by the Congress. In the 2003 elections, the Congress went on to win just 37, while the BJP claimed the elections with 173 seats.

The opinion polls have suggested a close fight, while giving the BJP the edge. For the Congress it would be nearly a do or die elections as it hopes to set the stage for the big battle in 2019. More importantly for the Congress it is about its cadres, who would be terribly demoralised, if the party does not win the elections.

In MP, the Congress is going all guns blazing as it is packed with some very strong leaders to take forward its cause. Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Digivijaya Singh are the faces of the campaign and hold substantial clout in almost all regions of the state.

The Congress which has been battling infighting in the state has done all it could to put its house in order. It is leaving no stone unturned to ride on the BJP's problems, which range from anti-incumbency, farmer issues and the SAPAKS syndrome. The Samanya Pichhrra Alpasankhyak Kalyan Party or SAPAKS is giving the BJP a tough fight in the Gwalior-Chambal areas. The party has managed to mobilise non-reserved categories on the quota issue.