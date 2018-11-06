Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress releases list of 13 candidates

Bhopal, Nov 5: The Congress on Monday (November 5) released a list of 13 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018. This comes two days after the grand old party released a list of 155 candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had on Friday released a list of 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018.

Winning the Madhya Pradesh elections is very crucial for the Congress as it is the biggest states among the five which are going to polls this year. The Congress would be mindful of the fact that this state is important in the context of the 2019 poll as well.

[Madhya Pradesh matters and why the Congress is going all guns blazing here]

There is reportedly an intra-party rift in the Congress over the distribution of tickets. With less than 10 days left for filing the nominations, there were reports suggesting all is not well for the Congress between the top leaders and their supporters.

The last time the Congress came to power in MP was in 1993 when Digvijaya Singh became the chief minister and he continued in power for a decade.