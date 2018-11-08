Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress releases fifth list of 16 candidates

New Delhi, Nov 8: Congress released the fifth list of 16 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Sartaj Singh who has joined Congress from BJP to contest from Hoshangabad constituency.

The Congress on Monday (November 5) had released a list of 13 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh elections 2018.

Winning the Madhya Pradesh elections is very crucial for the Congress as it is the biggest states among the five which are going to polls this year. The Congress would be mindful of the fact that this state is important in the context of the 2019 poll as well.

Voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 will be held on November 28. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 11. The tenure of the 230-member state Assembly ends on January 7, 2019. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003 and is seeking a fourth straight term.