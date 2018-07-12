  • search

Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress to announce first list by August 30

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bhopal, July 12: The Congress party would announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections by August 30, said reports.

    Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath
    Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath

    Kamal Nath, who was made Madya Pradesh Congress chief in April, reportedly said that the party would ensure sufficient women and youth representation in its list.

    So far, only the AAP has announced its first list of 20 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, dates for which are yet to be announced. AAP had earlier said that it would contest all 230 seats.'

    Recently, both BSP and Samajwadi Party announced that they would field candidates in all 230 assembly seats.

    The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh and Shivraj Chouhan has been in power for 3 terms. The Congress would be hoping to cash on anti-incumbency in the state.

    For Breaking News and Instant Updates
    Allow Notifications
    You have already subscribed

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh kamal nath congress

    Story first published: Thursday, July 12, 2018, 23:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 12, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue