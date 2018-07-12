Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress to announce first list by August 30

Bhopal, July 12: The Congress party would announce its first list of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections by August 30, said reports.

Kamal Nath, who was made Madya Pradesh Congress chief in April, reportedly said that the party would ensure sufficient women and youth representation in its list.

So far, only the AAP has announced its first list of 20 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, dates for which are yet to be announced. AAP had earlier said that it would contest all 230 seats.'

Recently, both BSP and Samajwadi Party announced that they would field candidates in all 230 assembly seats.

The BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh and Shivraj Chouhan has been in power for 3 terms. The Congress would be hoping to cash on anti-incumbency in the state.