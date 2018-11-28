Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 LIVE: Two faulty EVMs replaced in Ujjain

Bhopal, Nov 28: The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling will get underway shortly.
The BJP has been power for the past 15 years. The Congress feels that this is its best chance to unseat the BJP, which is riding an anti-incumbency wave.
What will be the outcome? Catch all the updates LIVE here:
Nov 28, 2018 9:30 AM
Two faulty EVMs in Ujjain have been replaced, 11 VVPAT machines in Alirajpur, 5 VVPAT and 2 EVMs in Burhanpur also replaced.
Nov 28, 2018 9:30 AM
Nov 28, 2018 9:30 AM
We’re 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan after casting his vote in Budhni
Nov 28, 2018 9:17 AM
First time voters after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal
Nov 28, 2018 9:15 AM
Two EVMs malfunction at Char Imli locality in Bhopal where most bureaucrats reside.
Nov 28, 2018 9:01 AM
Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress' Siddharth Lada.
Nov 28, 2018 8:55 AM
Taking to Twitter, Congress appeals people to vote
Nov 28, 2018 8:46 AM
The naxal-affected districts of Madhya Pradesh are Anooppur, Balaghat, Chhindawara, Dindori, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi Seoni and Singroli. But poll timings have been modified for only three constituencies - Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - in Balaghat district. Instead of regular polling time of 8 am - 5 pm, votes would be cast here during 7 am - 3 pm period.
Nov 28, 2018 8:38 AM
Unlike neighbouring Chhattisgarh, naxalism is not such a big issue in Madhya Pradesh assembly election. However, at least eight districts near Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders have recognisable presence of naxal activists.
Nov 28, 2018 8:32 AM
PM Modi took to Twitter and requested voters of the state to participate in large numbers in "the festival of democracy". On election days, the Prime Minister often takes to Twitter urging people to vote in large numbers.
Nov 28, 2018 8:16 AM
Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara and prayed for victory.
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
Voting has commenced in the 277 constituencies. In three constituencies, which are naxal affected, voting began at 7 am.
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP, says Congress leader Kamal Nath
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers on the banks of the Narmada river in Budhni. He would need the prayers to retain power in the state.
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
1.80 lakh security personnel, including those drawn from central paramilitary forces, have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state.
Nov 28, 2018 8:01 AM
Polling will be held between 8 am and 5 pm.
Nov 28, 2018 8:01 AM
The counting of votes will take place on December 11, along with the four other states- Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
Nov 28, 2018 7:58 AM
Nov 28, 2018 7:51 AM
A total of over 5 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise. This includes 2,63,01,300 men, 2,41,30,390 women and 1,389 third gender.
Nov 28, 2018 7:41 AM
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav are also in the fray.
Nov 28, 2018 7:31 AM
EC data show that as many as 2,907 candidates are in the fray this time. While the BJP has fielded candidates across all the 230 seats, the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat for Sharad Yadav's party.
Nov 28, 2018 7:21 AM
The BSP has fielded 227 candidates and SP is trying its luck in 51 seats. A total of 1,102 independent candidates are also in the fray.
Nov 28, 2018 7:13 AM
The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling has commenced at the three constituencies of Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar, which are naxal affected. Polling in the remaining 227 seats will start at 8 am.
Nov 28, 2018 7:11 AM
Opinion polls have suggested the possibility of the election going down to the wire.
Nov 28, 2018 7:08 AM
Polling across 227 out of the 230 constituencies will take from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm.
In the remaining three Naxal-affected constituencies of Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - voting time will be from 7.00 am to 3.00 pm.
Nov 28, 2018 7:07 AM
It is a single phase election in MP. However the timings are different for three constituencies which are naxal affected.
Nov 28, 2018 7:01 AM
In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats, Congress 55 seats and BSP 4 seats.
Nov 28, 2018 6:52 AM
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, appealed for support. For more than a decade, Madhya Pradesh has been known more for firing upon farmers, crimes against women, scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals, he said in the letter.
