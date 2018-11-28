Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 LIVE: Voting for 3 seats begin

Bhopal, Nov 28: The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling will get underway shortly.

Also Read | Recalling 2013 Madhya Pradesh polls: Chouhan becomes CM for 3rd time, Congress puts up abysmal show

The BJP has been power for the past 15 years. The Congress feels that this is its best chance to unseat the BJP, which is riding an anti-incumbency wave.

What will be the outcome? Catch all the updates LIVE here:

EC data show that as many as 2,907 candidates are in the fray this time. While the BJP has fielded candidates across all the 230 seats, the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat for Sharad Yadav's party. The BSP has fielded 227 candidates and SP is trying its luck in 51 seats. A total of 1,102 independent candidates are also in the fray. The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling has commenced at the three constituencies of Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar, which are naxal affected. Polling in the remaining 227 seats will start at 8 am. Opinion polls have suggested the possibility of the election going down to the wire. Polling across 227 out of the 230 constituencies will take from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. In the remaining three Naxal-affected constituencies of Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - voting time will be from 7.00 am to 3.00 pm. It is a single phase election in MP. However the timings are different for three constituencies which are naxal affected. In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats, Congress 55 seats and BSP 4 seats. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, appealed for support. For more than a decade, Madhya Pradesh has been known more for firing upon farmers, crimes against women, scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals, he said in the letter.