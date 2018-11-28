Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 LIVE: Will Cong capture BJP’s bastion?

Bhopal, Nov 28: The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling will get underway shortly.

Also Read | Recalling 2013 Madhya Pradesh polls: Chouhan becomes CM for 3rd time, Congress puts up abysmal show

The BJP has been power for the past 15 years. The Congress feels that this is its best chance to unseat the BJP, which is riding an anti-incumbency wave.

What will be the outcome? Catch all the updates LIVE here:

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, appealed for support. For more than a decade, Madhya Pradesh has been known more for firing upon farmers, crimes against women, scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals, he said in the letter.