Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 LIVE: Will Cong capture BJP’s bastion?

By
    Bhopal, Nov 28: The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling will get underway shortly.

    Security personnel outside a pink polling booth ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, in Bhopal
    Security personnel outside a 'pink' polling booth ahead of Madhya Pradesh Assembly election, in Bhopal

    The BJP has been power for the past 15 years. The Congress feels that this is its best chance to unseat the BJP, which is riding an anti-incumbency wave.

    What will be the outcome? Catch all the updates LIVE here:

    Nov 28, 2018 6:52 AM

    Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, appealed for support. For more than a decade, Madhya Pradesh has been known more for firing upon farmers, crimes against women, scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals, he said in the letter.

