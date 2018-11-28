Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 LIVE: 50 per cent voter turnout recorded till 3 pm

Bhopal, Nov 28: The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling will get underway shortly.
The BJP has been power for the past 15 years. The Congress feels that this is its best chance to unseat the BJP, which is riding an anti-incumbency wave.
What will be the outcome? Catch all the updates LIVE here:
Nov 28, 2018 3:10 PM
Ujjain BJP MP Chintamani Malviya casts his vote.
Nov 28, 2018 3:10 PM
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar casts his vote
Nov 28, 2018 3:10 PM
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expresses grief at the death of polling officials on election duty.
Nov 28, 2018 3:10 PM
BJP leader Rampal Singh casts his vote from Begamgan
Nov 28, 2018 3:09 PM
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra appeals people to cast their votes.
Nov 28, 2018 3:08 PM
BJP tribal leader Sampatiya Uikey casts her vote. She appealed to people to vote in large numbers.
Nov 28, 2018 3:02 PM
34.99% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm in Madhya Pradesh, say election officials
Nov 28, 2018 3:00 PM
There were a few complaints on malfunction of some EVMs and VVPAT machines. They have been replaced. If it is found that voters left due to malfunction, we can consider re-polling in those particular polling stations: CEC OP Rawat on instances of EVM malfunctioning in Madhya Pradesh.
Nov 28, 2018 1:53 PM
28.68 per cent voting has been recorded till 1 pm, say election officials.
Nov 28, 2018 1:53 PM
Firing has been reported from two places in Bhind — in booth numbers 122 and 131-134.
Nov 28, 2018 1:53 PM
Muslims come out to vote in large numbers
Nov 28, 2018 1:53 PM
BJP and Congress workers clash in Chachoda assembly constituency in Guna district. Three people have been arrested. The Congress candidate in this seat is Laxman Singh, brother of Digvijaya Singh
Nov 28, 2018 1:38 PM
"There were few complaints on malfunction of some EVMs and VVPAT machines, they have been replaced. If it's observed that voters left due to malfunction, we can consider re-polling at that particular polling station," CEC O P Rawat tells ANI.
Nov 28, 2018 1:33 PM
EC responds to Scindia's demand for time extension
Nov 28, 2018 1:32 PM
"There have been many complaints of EVMs malfunctioning, have written to Election Commission. Have requested that voting time in these polling booths should be extended to compensate for the delay," says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Nov 28, 2018 12:39 PM
Bhind district administration asks Ater assembly constituency candidates Arvind Bhadoriya of BJP and Hemant Katare of Congress to stay put in the local circuit house as a precautionary measure.
Nov 28, 2018 12:38 PM
State Congress president Kamal Nath demands repoll tomorrow in all those areas where EVMs malfunctioned and many voters left seeing the long queue.
Nov 28, 2018 12:38 PM
22 per cent voting recorded till 11am, says chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao.
Nov 28, 2018 12:06 PM
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia hugs aunt and former BJP minister Maya Singh when they met during voting in Gwalior.
Nov 28, 2018 11:29 AM
Election Commission announced Rs 10 lakh each compensation for the kin of the EC officials who passed away while on election duty
Nov 28, 2018 11:27 AM
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his way on a horse chariot to cast his vote
Nov 28, 2018 11:22 AM
9.5 per cent voting across Madhya Pradesh till 10 am, chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao.
Nov 28, 2018 11:14 AM
I assure you that on 11th December Congress will form the government with the blessings of the people, says Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after casting his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior
Nov 28, 2018 11:06 AM
6.32 per cent voting till 9 am, according to chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao.
Nov 28, 2018 11:06 AM
Around 100 EVMs changed all over the state, says chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao.
Nov 28, 2018 11:05 AM
Congress candidate from Bhopal South-West constituency PC Sharma sat on dharna demanding change of EVM machines.
Nov 28, 2018 10:43 AM
One Election Commission official in Guna, and two in Indore have passed away due to cardiac arrest, says chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao.
Nov 28, 2018 10:26 AM
Amit Shah appeals people to vote
Nov 28, 2018 10:15 AM
EVMs rectified in Char Imli , Bhopal. Voting delayed by about 15 minutes. Chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantharao was one of officers who couldn’t cast votes on time due to the delay.
Nov 28, 2018 10:15 AM
A 101 year old woman after casting her vote in Agar Malwa
Nov 28, 2018 10:14 AM
MPCC president Kamal Nath said he has received reports of long queues at MP polling booths due to faulty EVMs.
Nov 28, 2018 10:13 AM
Voters have boycotted polling in Madai village in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district over the unavailability of schools in the village.
Nov 28, 2018 10:13 AM
Amid reports of faulty EVMs in Madhya Pradesh, voters said they are getting no response on the Election Commission helpline number 1950.
Nov 28, 2018 10:06 AM
Police seizes campaign material from BJP's polling agents from a polling booth in Saint Mary's, Bhopal as it was within 200 meters of a polling booth. One person taken to custody.
Nov 28, 2018 9:30 AM
Two faulty EVMs in Ujjain have been replaced, 11 VVPAT machines in Alirajpur, 5 VVPAT and 2 EVMs in Burhanpur also replaced.
Nov 28, 2018 9:30 AM
We’re 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan after casting his vote in Budhni
Nov 28, 2018 9:17 AM
First time voters after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal
Nov 28, 2018 9:15 AM
Two EVMs malfunction at Char Imli locality in Bhopal where most bureaucrats reside.
Nov 28, 2018 9:01 AM
Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress' Siddharth Lada.
Nov 28, 2018 8:55 AM
Taking to Twitter, Congress appeals people to vote
Nov 28, 2018 8:46 AM
The naxal-affected districts of Madhya Pradesh are Anooppur, Balaghat, Chhindawara, Dindori, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi Seoni and Singroli. But poll timings have been modified for only three constituencies - Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - in Balaghat district. Instead of regular polling time of 8 am - 5 pm, votes would be cast here during 7 am - 3 pm period.
Nov 28, 2018 8:38 AM
Unlike neighbouring Chhattisgarh, naxalism is not such a big issue in Madhya Pradesh assembly election. However, at least eight districts near Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders have recognisable presence of naxal activists.
Nov 28, 2018 8:32 AM
PM Modi took to Twitter and requested voters of the state to participate in large numbers in "the festival of democracy". On election days, the Prime Minister often takes to Twitter urging people to vote in large numbers.
Nov 28, 2018 8:16 AM
Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara and prayed for victory.
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
Voting has commenced in the 277 constituencies. In three constituencies, which are naxal affected, voting began at 7 am.
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP, says Congress leader Kamal Nath
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers on the banks of the Narmada river in Budhni. He would need the prayers to retain power in the state.
Nov 28, 2018 8:02 AM
1.80 lakh security personnel, including those drawn from central paramilitary forces, have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state.
Nov 28, 2018 8:01 AM
Polling will be held between 8 am and 5 pm.
Nov 28, 2018 8:01 AM
The counting of votes will take place on December 11, along with the four other states- Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.
Nov 28, 2018 7:58 AM
Nov 28, 2018 7:51 AM
A total of over 5 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise. This includes 2,63,01,300 men, 2,41,30,390 women and 1,389 third gender.
Nov 28, 2018 7:41 AM
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav are also in the fray.
Nov 28, 2018 7:31 AM
EC data show that as many as 2,907 candidates are in the fray this time. While the BJP has fielded candidates across all the 230 seats, the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat for Sharad Yadav's party.
Nov 28, 2018 7:21 AM
The BSP has fielded 227 candidates and SP is trying its luck in 51 seats. A total of 1,102 independent candidates are also in the fray.
Nov 28, 2018 7:13 AM
The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling has commenced at the three constituencies of Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar, which are naxal affected. Polling in the remaining 227 seats will start at 8 am.
Nov 28, 2018 7:11 AM
Opinion polls have suggested the possibility of the election going down to the wire.
Nov 28, 2018 7:08 AM
Polling across 227 out of the 230 constituencies will take from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm.
In the remaining three Naxal-affected constituencies of Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - voting time will be from 7.00 am to 3.00 pm.
Nov 28, 2018 7:07 AM
It is a single phase election in MP. However the timings are different for three constituencies which are naxal affected.
Nov 28, 2018 7:01 AM
In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats, Congress 55 seats and BSP 4 seats.
Nov 28, 2018 6:52 AM
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, appealed for support. For more than a decade, Madhya Pradesh has been known more for firing upon farmers, crimes against women, scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals, he said in the letter.
