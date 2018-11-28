Madhya Pradesh elections 2018 LIVE: 9.5 per cent voting recorded till 10 am

Bhopal, Nov 28: The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling will get underway shortly.

Also Read | Recalling 2013 Madhya Pradesh polls: Chouhan becomes CM for 3rd time, Congress puts up abysmal show

The BJP has been power for the past 15 years. The Congress feels that this is its best chance to unseat the BJP, which is riding an anti-incumbency wave.

What will be the outcome? Catch all the updates LIVE here:

Election Commission announced Rs 10 lakh each compensation for the kin of the EC officials who passed away while on election duty BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his way on a horse chariot to cast his vote for the #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 in Indore. pic.twitter.com/iFHLZanCxb — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018 BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on his way on a horse chariot to cast his vote 9.5 per cent voting across Madhya Pradesh till 10 am, chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao. I assure you that on 11th December Congress will form the government with the blessings of the people, says Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia after casting his vote at a polling booth in Gwalior 6.32 per cent voting till 9 am, according to chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao. Around 100 EVMs changed all over the state, says chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao. Congress candidate from Bhopal South-West constituency PC Sharma sat on dharna demanding change of EVM machines. One Election Commission official in Guna, and two in Indore have passed away due to cardiac arrest, says chief electoral officer V Kantha Rao. विकास...साफ नीयत, नीति और नेतृत्व से आता है।

आज मध्य प्रदेश जिस विकासपथ पर अग्रसर है उसमें सबसे बड़ा योगदान जनता द्वारा गत 15वर्षों में सही नेतृत्व का चुनाव है।



मैं सभी मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि अधिक से अधिक संख्या में मतदान कर विकसित मध्य प्रदेश को समृद्ध मध्य प्रदेश बनायें। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 28, 2018 Amit Shah appeals people to vote EVMs rectified in Char Imli , Bhopal. Voting delayed by about 15 minutes. Chief electoral officer of Madhya Pradesh VL Kantharao was one of officers who couldn’t cast votes on time due to the delay. A 101 year old woman after casting her vote in Agar Malwa #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/DXlhuqyD5e — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018 A 101 year old woman after casting her vote in Agar Malwa प्रदेश भर से बड़ी संख्या में ईवीएम मशीन ख़राब व बंद की जानकारी सामने आ रही है...

इससे मतदान प्रभावित हो रहा है....मतदान केंद्रो पर लम्बी लाइनें लग गयी है...इतनी बड़ी गड़बड़ी केसे ?

चुनाव आयोग अविलंब इस पर निर्णय ले...तत्काल बंद मशीनो को बदले... — Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) November 28, 2018 MPCC president Kamal Nath said he has received reports of long queues at MP polling booths due to faulty EVMs. Voters have boycotted polling in Madai village in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district over the unavailability of schools in the village. Amid reports of faulty EVMs in Madhya Pradesh, voters said they are getting no response on the Election Commission helpline number 1950. Police seizes campaign material from BJP's polling agents from a polling booth in Saint Mary's, Bhopal as it was within 200 meters of a polling booth. One person taken to custody. Two faulty EVMs in Ujjain have been replaced, 11 VVPAT machines in Alirajpur, 5 VVPAT and 2 EVMs in Burhanpur also replaced. We’re 100% certain that BJP will form government with an absolute majority. We have set a target of 200 seats and our lakhs of volunteers are working to make it a reality, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan after casting his vote in Budhni First time voters after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal #MadhyaPradeshElections pic.twitter.com/9Tn9Mi7ySs — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018 First time voters after casting their votes at a polling booth in Bhopal Two EVMs malfunction at Char Imli locality in Bhopal where most bureaucrats reside. Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress' Siddharth Lada. #MadhyaPradeshElections2018 pic.twitter.com/FrpyOXfZ7m — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2018 Madhya Pradesh Minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia casts her vote at a polling station in Shivpuri. She is up against Congress' Siddharth Lada. मध्यप्रदेश में फसल का पूरा दाम मिलेगा,

कर्ज माफी से खुशहाल होगा किसान।

बीमा से सुरक्षित होगी अब फसल,

कांग्रेस सरकार अन्नदाता को देगी सम्मान।।#VoteCongress pic.twitter.com/AyhPjmidTh — Congress (@INCIndia) November 28, 2018 Taking to Twitter, Congress appeals people to vote The naxal-affected districts of Madhya Pradesh are Anooppur, Balaghat, Chhindawara, Dindori, Mandla, Shahdol, Sidhi Seoni and Singroli. But poll timings have been modified for only three constituencies - Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - in Balaghat district. Instead of regular polling time of 8 am - 5 pm, votes would be cast here during 7 am - 3 pm period. Unlike neighbouring Chhattisgarh, naxalism is not such a big issue in Madhya Pradesh assembly election. However, at least eight districts near Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh borders have recognisable presence of naxal activists. आज मध्य प्रदेश में मतदान का दिन है। प्रदेश के सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे पूरे उत्साह के साथ लोकतंत्र के महापर्व में भाग लें और भारी संख्या में मतदान करें। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 28, 2018 PM Modi took to Twitter and requested voters of the state to participate in large numbers in "the festival of democracy". On election days, the Prime Minister often takes to Twitter urging people to vote in large numbers. Congress leader Kamal Nath offers prayers at a Hanuman temple in Chhindwara and prayed for victory. Voting has commenced in the 277 constituencies. In three constituencies, which are naxal affected, voting began at 7 am. I have full faith in the people of Madhya Pradesh, they are simple and innocent people who have been robbed for a long time by BJP, says Congress leader Kamal Nath Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers on the banks of the Narmada river in Budhni. He would need the prayers to retain power in the state. 1.80 lakh security personnel, including those drawn from central paramilitary forces, have been deployed on duty to ensure peaceful polling in the state. Polling will be held between 8 am and 5 pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 11, along with the four other states- Mizoram, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers on the banks of the Narmada river in Budhni. He would need the prayers to retain power in the state. A total of over 5 crore voters will be eligible to exercise their franchise. This includes 2,63,01,300 men, 2,41,30,390 women and 1,389 third gender. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) of Mayawati and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav are also in the fray. EC data show that as many as 2,907 candidates are in the fray this time. While the BJP has fielded candidates across all the 230 seats, the Congress has fielded 229 candidates, leaving one seat for Sharad Yadav's party. The BSP has fielded 227 candidates and SP is trying its luck in 51 seats. A total of 1,102 independent candidates are also in the fray. The stage is set for polling in Madhya Pradesh across all 230 constituencies. Polling has commenced at the three constituencies of Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar, which are naxal affected. Polling in the remaining 227 seats will start at 8 am. Opinion polls have suggested the possibility of the election going down to the wire. Polling across 227 out of the 230 constituencies will take from 8.00 am to 5.00 pm. In the remaining three Naxal-affected constituencies of Balaghat district — Lanji, Paraswada and Baihar - voting time will be from 7.00 am to 3.00 pm. It is a single phase election in MP. However the timings are different for three constituencies which are naxal affected. In the previous Assembly polls held in 2013, the BJP had won 165 seats, Congress 55 seats and BSP 4 seats. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, in an open letter to the people of Madhya Pradesh, appealed for support. For more than a decade, Madhya Pradesh has been known more for firing upon farmers, crimes against women, scams like Vyapam and Bundelkhand package, rising unemployment, sand mafia and for usurping rights of tribals, he said in the letter.