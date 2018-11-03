Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: Congress releases list of candidates for 155 seats

Bhopal, Nov 3: A day after reportedly intra-party rift, Congress released the list of candidates for 155 seats for the upcoming Assembly Elections in Madhya Pradesh.

Congress is reportedly in the midst of an intra-party rift over the distribution of tickets. With less than 10 days left for filing the nominations, there were reports suggesting all is not well for the Congress between the top leaders and their supporters.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections: CM Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh joins Congress

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party Friday released a list of 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections 2018.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will contest from Budhni, while state ministers Narottam Mishra and Yashodhara Raje Scindia have been fielded from Datia and Shivpuri seats respectively.