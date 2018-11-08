Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: BJP releases fourth list of seven candidates

Bhopal, Nov 8: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released fourth list of seven candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh legislative assembly elections. Earlier today, the BJP had released the third list of 32 candidates for the MP polls.

Madhya Pradesh Minister and BJP leader Kusum Mehdele has not been given a ticket to contest from Panna, from where she is a sitting MLA. BJP's Brijendra Singh would be contesting from Panna in the upcoming assembly elections.

BJP's fourth list:

On November 5, the party had released the second list of 17 candidates, fielding Lok Sabha member Anoop Mishra, who is the nephew of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and two women nominees.

Meanwhile, the Congress' fourth list released yesterday also included name of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law Sanjay Singh Masani. Congress has fielded CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's brother-in-law from Waraseoni. Masani had joined the Congress on November 3 in the presence of state unit president Kamal Nath and the state's campaign committee chairman Jyotiraditya Scindia.

[Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress releases fifth list of 16 candidates]

Voting for Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 will be held on November 28. The counting of votes is scheduled for December 11. The tenure of the 230-member state Assembly ends on January 7, 2019. The BJP has been in power in the state since 2003 and is seeking a fourth straight term.