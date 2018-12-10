Home News India Madhya Pradesh Election results 2018: Star candidates to watch out for

Madhya Pradesh Election results 2018: Star candidates to watch out for

New Delhi, Dec 10: The Madhya Pradesh assembly elections 2018 result is all set to draw the battle lines between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

Most of the exit polls for Madhya Pradesh have predicted a neck-and-neck race between the ruling BJP and the Congress party. Agencies like Jan Ki Baat, C Voter and Pace Media have suggested that both the parties may get numbers nearing the halfway mark, suggesting major political drama after the results are declared on December 11.

Madhya Pradesh has a total of 230 Assembly seats and a party must get over 116 seats to gain a majority. In the 2013 polls, the BJP had swept 165 seats, while the Congress had won just 58 seats. BSP four and others three seats.

Here's a look at the important candidates for you to watch out for:

Star candidates and their constituencies:

Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan is contesting from the Budhni assembly seat. All eyes are on him because if the BJP wins, it will be a record fourth time.

Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath: Both these Congress leaders are not contesting this election but if the Congress manages to win this election, one of them might become the chief minister. Nath currently heads the party's unit in the state and Scindia is the head of the campaign committee.

Yashodhara Raje Scindia: A minister in Chouhan's cabinet, she is contesting from the Shivpuriseat. She comes from Gwalior's royal family. Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia is her sister and Jyotiraditya Scindia is her nephew.