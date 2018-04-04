Madhya Pradesh: Curfew to remain imposed in Gwalior, Bhind and Morena

Tension continued in Madhya Pradesh, two days after the Dalit protests triggered violent clashes in North India, with the death toll rising to 11 with two more deaths were reported on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh, and the homes of Dalit politicians were set on fire in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Curfew will remain imposed in various areas of Gwalior, Bhind and Morena, to be relaxed only between 10 am and 12 noon.

Internet services restored in Gwalior, while it remains suspended in Bhind and Morena.

50 people were arrested for pelting stones at a police party in Morena on Tuesday.

Monday's protests in Madhya Pradesh left seven people dead and 175 injured, including 51 policemen.

Arms licenses in Bhind district's Mehgaon, Gohad and Machhand to remain suspended following incidents of violence during protests over SC/ST Act.

In Rajasthan, a mob of nearly 5,000 people burnt down the houses of a sitting and a former MLA - both Dalits - in Hindaun town, Karauli district.

