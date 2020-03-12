Madhya Pradesh crisis: While Kamal Nath struggles to hold the govt, his MLAs live a luxury life

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Jaipur, Mar 12: Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh seems to be enjoying their luxurious five-star stay at a resort in Jaipur while state Chief Minister Kamal Nath is stressed on how to save his government from the BJP.

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs arrived in Jaipur by a chartered flight. However, the recent reports claim that they are staying at the Buena Vista Resorts near the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

It is known that this resort provides high-end luxuries and various other comforts to its visitors.

To prevent BJP from poaching or call for "Operation Lotus", the Congress have out their MLAs in this resort, which is located in a peaceful environment. However, the Congress had earlier claimed that the party had shifted its 90 MLAs to Jaipur.

With all the 90 MLAs living in the same resort, it can be seen that the Congress would soon be having a hole burnt in their pocket.

According to the five-star resort's wbsite, it has more than 45 private villas, each one equipped with a private pool of its own.

A Royal Exclusive Villa in this resort with a private pool would cost a whopping Rs 90,000 per day, exclusive of taxes. With all these luxuries provided to the MLAs, it can be said that "If you pay peanuts, you get monkeys".

What happened earlier?

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party and joined the BJP. On Tuesday, 22 Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh resigned soon after Scindia quit the party. The development reduced the Congress government in the state to minority.

Despite facing a massive rebellion, the Congress in Madhya Pradesh says it is ready to fight the opposition. The Congress had said that it is ready to face the floor test and challenge the BJP.

While there have been contradictory claims about the number of MLAs who attended a meeting chaired by MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, reports say only 94 legislators attended.

Speaker Heena Karve, following the meeting, had said that they were told to stay united and fight together. On Jyotiraditya Scindia, she said that he would not be discussed at meetings anymore. There was no talk about him at the meeting, she said, while adding that he has been expelled from the party.