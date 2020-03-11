Madhya Pradesh Crisis: What went wrong for Congress

  • search
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Jyotiraditya Scindia, the scion of Madhavrao Scindia and a close aid of Rahul Gandhi ended his long-time association with the Congress party, in a move that pushed the Madhya Pradesh state politics into utter turmoil.

    He took the decision to sever his ties with the Congress on the day of his father Madhavrao Scindia's 75th birth anniversary.

    In his resignation letter, Scindia cited his departure was work-inprogress for the past year, that amounted to a stab at the Gandhis for not taking him seriously.

    Scindia, a leading Congress figure for years, is likely to join the BJP in Bhopal on March 12, along with his supporters and several Congress MLAs.

    The Congress also announced his expulsion for "anti-party activities" as the crisis looming over the Madhya Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath deepened.

    But now the question is, why is Jyotiraditya Scindia headed for the BJP?

    The 49-year-old leader was long upset with the Congress as he believes that Nath and Digvijaya Singh, another party satrap in the state, were working in tandem to marginalise him.

    Kamal Nath seems to have downlayed Scindia's ability to topple the government with MLA's support, as he was directly managing these MLAs.

    There is proper communication with the Congress leaders and the high command. Top leaders in New Delhi, knew that Scindia, like many other young leaders, would be upset but failed to step in wherever needed.

    The core problem remains that issues of leadership structure. The party is in never ending transition phase for succession since last two decades.

    Where did the Congress go wrong?

    There is a huge vacuum in the approach between party chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi. There was an ideological betwen the old guards and the young once in the grand old party.

    The leaderless Congress and Rahul's absence from Delhi gave Nath an upper hand. Scindia's own equation with Rahul had become distant once the Congress lost Lok Sabha elections 2019.

    While Nath and the Gandhis remained mum after Holi shocker, many leaders showed displeasure with Scindia's move while many believed that Scindia's exit was a significant loss for the party.

    madhya pradesh congress kamal nath jyotiraditya scindia explainer

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
