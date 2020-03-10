  • search
Trending Jyotiraditya Scindia Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Kamal Nath writes to Guv, seeks removal of six ministers

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 10: Amid a political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday wrote to state Governor Lalji Tandon seeking immediate removal of six ministers who belonged to the camp of expelled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    The copy of the letter, shared by a state Congress spokesman, mentioned the names of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari.

    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Kamal Nath writes to Guv, seeks removal of six ministers
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath

    The number of MLAs who have resigned from the Congress in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 20 on Tuesday afternoon with another legislator quitting the ruling party, sources said.

    After Karnataka - Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan to witness BJP's Saffronisation?

    While 19 MLAs, most of them believed to be loyal to expelled party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, have sent their resignation letters via e-mail to Raj Bhavan, Bisahulal Singh submitted his resignation letter as an MLA to the Assembly speaker.

    "We have received resignations of 19 MLAs through e-mails with attachments," a Raj Bhawan official told PTI.

    Sources in Congress produced a copy of Bisahulal Singh's resignation letter which he submitted to the speaker.

    Former chief minister and senior BJP leader later announced that Singh (65) has joined the BJP.

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh lalji tandon

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 15:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X