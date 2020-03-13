Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Kamal Nath writes to Governor, claims MLAs held 'captive' in Bengaluru

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Mar 13: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday met Governor Lalji Tandon at Raj Bhavan in Bhopal and handed over him a letter alleging horse-trading by BJP in the state.

In the letter, Nath expressed his readiness to hold the floor test during the budget session beginning from March 16. Nath also mentioned the sequence of events from the intervening night of March 3 and March 4 to March 10, and claimed there were incidents of horse-trading during this period.

In these circumstances, the very edifice of democracy is in danger, Nath wrote in the letter. Nath also told the governor to use his office to ensure the release of Congress MLAs held in captivity in Bengaluru.

The chief minister briefed the governor about the current political situation in the state, Congress sources said.

The Congress also filed a petition before the Speaker and demanded the disqualification of the MLAs citing anti-party activities. The 22 MLAs who have submitted their resignations also include six ministers.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has issued notices to 22 Congress MLAs who have resigned, asking them to appear before him by Friday and clarify whether they have quit voluntarily or under pressure.

The ruling Congress has alleged that 19 of the rebel Congress MLAs, including ministers, have been held "captive" by the BJP in a resort in Bengaluru, a charge denied by the opposition party.

Nath's meeting with the governor comes amid unconfirmed reports that six ministers, said to be close to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, will be coming to Bhopal from Bengaluru to hand over their resignation letters in person to the Assembly speaker.

Attempts to contact these ministers proved futile.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Wednesday, a day after quitting the Congress.