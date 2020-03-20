Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath resigns; Jyotiraditya Scindia says victory of truth

  • search
    Bhopal, Mar 20: BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday termed Chief Minister Kamal Nath's resignation as people's victory in Madhya Pradesh.

    Taking to twitter, the former Congress MP, whose exit from that party led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government, said said that he has always believed that politics should be the medium of public service. He accused the Congress government in the state from "deviating" from this path.

    'However, the (Kamal Nath-led) government had digressed from that path,' Scindia tweeted. Truth has prevailed, he added.

    With the Speaker accepting the resignations of all 23 MLAs, the strength of the Congress in the 230-member Assembly, which was 114 earlier, has now reduced to 92.

    The Speaker also accepted the resignation of BJP MLA Sharad Kaul. The strength of the House has also come down to 205 with 103 required to prove majority, which seems impossible for the Congress given the current scenario.

    The Opposition BJP with 106 MLAs is preparing to form the government as it has enough numbers to form a government.

    Friday, March 20, 2020, 14:18 [IST]
