    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Governor expels 6 ministers on CM's advise

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 13: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday expelled six ministers from Cabinet on recommendation of Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

    Imarti Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Pardyuman Singh Tomar and Dr Prabhuram Chaudhary have been expelled from cabinet with immediate effect.

    Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: CM Kamal Nath expresses readiness to face floor test

    The six ministers have rebelled against the Kamal Nath government and have been camping at a Bengaluru resort along with the other 13 rebel MLAs.

    The rebel MLAs had sent in their resignation to MP Assembly Speaker, but they have been asked to come in person to explain reasons for their quitting.

    The Kamal Nath government, which assumed office in December 2018, plunged into crisis after a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs earlier this week.

