    Madhya Pradesh crisis: Congress MLA goes 'missing'; son files police complaint

    By PTI
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 05:The son of Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police here that his father was "missing".

    The complaint comes amid the ongoing political drama over alleged poaching attempt by the BJP to pull down the 14- month-old Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

    Singh (65) is the legislator from the Anuppur seat. His son Tejbhan Singh said in the complaint that his father left house in Malviya Nagar at 5 pm on March 2, telling them he was going to Raipur in adjoining Chhattisgarh, a police officer said. Since then, the Congress MLA is "missing" and is untraceable, the officer said, quoting the complaint.

    The Congress has alleged that in order to topple the Kamal government, the BJP has "abducted" MLAs of the ruling party and its allies.

    However, the BJP has denied the charges and termed the current crisis as a result of infighting and dissatisfaction among Congress legislators.

    Read more about:

    X