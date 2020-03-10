Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Congress claims expulsion after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns

  • search
    New Delhi, March 10: In a massive political development, Jyoritaditya Scindia, once a close aid of Rahul Gandhi quit the party, ending his 18-year-old association with the party as he sent his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

    In the letter, Scindia said it is time for him to "move on". However, the Congress claimed to have expelled from the Congress for "anti-parties" activities.

    The development comes moments after the Scindia met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital.

    "The Congress president has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities," according to a statement from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

    Noting that the events of the day had been drawing themselves out for a year, Scindia wrote to Gandhi saying that it was now best for him to look at a fresh start.

    "Having been a primary member of the Congress party for the last 18 years. It is now time for me to move on. I am rendering my resignation from primary membership of the Congress and as you well know this is a path that has been drawing itself out over the last year," Scindia wrote in his letter.

    jyotiraditya scindia k c venugopal madhya pradesh

