Madhya Pradesh crisis: Congress, BJP moves its legislators in which its parties are in power

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Mar 11: In the ongoing Madhya Pradesh political crisis, the Congress and the BJP are seen lodging their legislators in luxury hotels, in a bit to keep them them intact.

It can be seen that BJP gathered its MLAs at ITC Grand Bharat, a luxury hotel in Gurugram, while the Congress is likely move its MLAs from Bhopal to Jaipur.

It should be noted that the Madhya Pradesh BJP legislators are gathered in a state where BJP government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is in power, while the Congress is expected to move its legislators to Jaipur where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led Congress government is ruling in Rajasthan.

Kamal Nath-led MP Cong govt hopefull to prove their numbers in 'Floor Test'

Also, one should not forget that the Madhya Pradesh disgruntled Congress MLAs were moved to Bengaluru where BJP's BS Yediyurappa is the Chief Minister of Karnataka.

With all these developments going on, the Congress has sent Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh to Bengaluru with respect to pacify some of the rebel MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru.

On Tuesday, senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs' resignation came as a jolt to the party.

Scindia's decision to quit Congress was followed by the resignation from 22 party MLAs loyal to him.

MP crisis: You will get to see Kamal Nath's masterstroke, says Congress leader PC Sharma

With these developments in the state, Chief Minister Kamal Nath, putting on a brave face, said that there is nothing to worry about and expressed confidence that the Congress will prove its majority in the floor test.