    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: As talks fail, Congress dubs Scindia as traitor

    
    

    Bhopal, Mar 10: As the Madhya Pradesh Congress efforts to woo Jyotiraditya Scindia failed, the Congress party's national coordinator for social media Gaurav Pandhi took an indirect jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    "A traitor is a traitor and no amount of arguments & reasoning can justify treachery. Period!" Pandhi said in a tweet amid speculation that Jyotiraditya Scindia was all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party.

    The party high command had send emissaries, including Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot to Scindia in order to win him back. But the efforts have not borne any fruit yet

    Pilot tried reaching out to Scindia, but failed. The disgruntled Scindia did not respond to his message.

    Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Scindia, accompanied by Amit Shah, meets PM Modi

    Seventeen MLAs, including at least six ministers, known to be Scindia loyalists, are currently in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Kamal Nath promised to reconstitute the state Cabinet after an emergency meeting late on Monday night. Following the meet, around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in Nath''s leadership.

