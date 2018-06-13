English

Madhya Pradesh: Cow protection chief Swami Akhileshwaranand elevated to Cabinet rank

    Madhya Pradesh Cow Protection Board chairperson Swami Akhileshwaranand has been elevated to the cabinet rank. He was apparently unhappy on being put at par with Computer Baba and Yogendra Mahant.

    In April, five Hindu religious and spiritual figures were accorded Minister of State (MoS) status by the government.These religious figures included Namdev Tyagi- also known by Computer Baba, Pandit Yogendra Mahant and Bhaiyyuji Maharaj; these religious figures made it to the panel, set up for conservation of the Narmada.

    Swami Akhileshwaranand was apparently unhappy on being put at par with Computer Baba and Yogendra Mahant.

    In a letter to the chief minister in April, he had also offered to resign from the panel.

    "I was surprised to find my name on the committee because my consent was not taken. I object to being bracketed with controversial figures. I feel humiliated because I have been put at par with those controversial figures," he said in the letter, without naming the two religious leaders.

    On June 11, Swami was elevated from the status of MP Cow Protection Board chairperson to the cabinet rank.

    On Tuesday, he thanked the chief minister for his new elevated status, but said it did not bring any extra perquisites.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 13, 2018, 12:24 [IST]
