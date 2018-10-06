Rahul Gandhi says Congress stands with marginalised, targets Mallya, Anil Ambani

Morena, Oct 6: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, in his public gatherings at Morena, said, farmers, Adivasis, Dalits and minorities are exploited under BJP government.

Rahul Gandhi said, "On one side there is BJP, on the other side are the marginalised and the Congress party standing with them."

Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP saying, the government helps offenders flee the country but arrest people who are fighting for their rights.

"Vijay Mallya fled with Rs 9000 Cr. Before fleeing he met FM in Parliament and said he's going to London. Finance Minister didn't alert police, ED or CBI. Farmers fight for their rights and you (BJP) put them in jails. But you don't take action against a man who flees with Rs 9000 Crore," Rahul Gandhi said.

Abou the politically charged Rafale deal, he said, "Rafale deal given to HAL would've created hundreds of jobs in India. But PM Modi steals this from HAL and gives the Rs 30,000Cr contract to Anil Ambani's company."

"Rs 30,000Cr given to Anil Ambani would've helped to implement MNREGA in the entire country. More than Rs 3,00,000Cr is written off of loans of 15-20 industrialists, but why can't the same money be used to help farmers, Adivasis?," Rahul Gandhi asked.

A large number of people under the banner of the Adivasi Ekta Parishad have embarked on a foot march from Gwalior on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), seeking land rights for tribals and farmers. The march will conclude in New Delhi.

Rahul had earlier visited Bhopal and Rewa-Satna in the Vindhya region. Morena and Jabalpur fall in the Chambal and Mahakaushal regions respectively.

The Assembly polls in the state, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power since 2003, are due by the year-end.

(with PTI inputs)