Madhya Pradesh: Congress president Rahul Gandhi to visit Morena, Jabalpur today

New Delhi, Oct 6: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will visit Morena in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday to take part in Ekta Parishad Conclave. He will perform 'Narmada puja' at Gwari Ghat in Jabalpur and later hold a roadshow.

[Will become PM if allies want me to, says Rahul Gandhi]

Rahul will tour Morena and Jabalpur in what will be his third visit to the poll-bound state in less than 20 days. He will arrive at Gwalior in the morning by a special plane and later, leave for Morena in a helicopter. He will address a meeting of the Adivasi Ekta Parishad at the Ambedkar Stadium in Morena, a party spokesman said Friday.

A large number of people under the banner of the Adivasi Ekta Parishad have embarked on a foot march from Gwalior on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti), seeking land rights for tribals and farmers. The march will conclude in New Delhi.

[Rahul Gandhi hopes parties would come together especially in UP for 2019 polls]

Rahul had earlier visited Bhopal and Rewa-Satna in the Vindhya region. Morena and Jabalpur fall in the Chambal and Mahakaushal regions respectively.

The Assembly polls in the state, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power since 2003, are due by the year-end.

(with PTI inputs)