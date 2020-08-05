Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

YouTube
    Bhopal, Aug 05: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from hospital on Wednesday after recovering from Covid-19, ANI has reported.

    Chouhan was admitted to Bhopal's Chirayu hospital after he tested positive for Coronavirus infection on 25 July.

    He has been advised by the doctors to self-isolate at home and monitor his health for a further seven days.

    "Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan discharged from Bhopal's Chirayu Hospital after recovering from Covid-19. He had tested positive for the disease on 25th July. The hospital has advised him to isolate himself at home and self monitor his health for a further 7 days," ANI tweeted on Wednesday.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 5, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
