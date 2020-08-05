Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

India

oi-Deepika S

Bhopal, Aug 05: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been discharged from hospital on Wednesday after recovering from Covid-19, ANI has reported.

Chouhan was admitted to Bhopal's Chirayu hospital after he tested positive for Coronavirus infection on 25 July.

He has been advised by the doctors to self-isolate at home and monitor his health for a further seven days.

