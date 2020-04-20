  • search
    Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion to be held tomorrow amid COVID-19 crisis

    Bhopal, Apr 20: Nearly a month after Shivraj Singh Chouhan taking oath as chief minister, Madhya Pradesh will witness a cabinet expansion on Tuesday. Currently, Chouhan is running a one-man cabinet as the state grapples the Coronavirus crisis without a Health minister.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    On March 23, 2020, Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term after Jyotiraditya Scindia's rebellion brought down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

    Congress leader Kamal Nath on March 20 tendered his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon as the state Chief Minister following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

    Before the BJP lost the 2018 Assembly election to the Congress, Chouhan had served as chief minister for almost 13 years without a break, a feat no other politician in Madhya Pradesh has achieved.

    The state currently has 1485 cases with 74 deaths.It can be seen that Chouhan has come under fire from the opposition and on social media for handling the Madhya Pradesh's pandemic.

    Earlier, Congress leader and former leader of Opposition Ajay Singh said, "To become a one-man army, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has put in peril lives of 7.50 crore people of Madhya Pradesh. Chouhan is busy in branding and publicity instead of protecting the people of Madhya Pradesh from coronavirus."

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 23:29 [IST]
