Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion to be held today; 20 ministers likely to be inducted

India

Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, July 02: The much-awaited Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet is all set to be expanded today (on Thursday) with some of the former MLAs who jumped ships from Congress to BJP in March is expected to get ministerial berths.

While the names were yet to be announced, it is reportedly said that about two dozen new ministers will be inducted to the cabinet.

According to officials, the oath of office will be administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

When asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan avoided a direct reply and turned to mythology.

"Only 'amrit' (elixir) comes out of 'manthan' (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva," the 61-year-old BJP leader said without elaborating but indicating the difficult task before him.

A BJP leader said that Sahastrabuddhe, Chouhan and state BJP chief VD Sharma were holding meetings on Wednesday night with party legislators at the CM's house to give final touches to the list of new ministers.

Former Union minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will arrive on Thursday morning to participate in the oath-taking ceremony.