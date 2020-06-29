Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion likely on June 30; Chouhan visits New Delhi

Bhopal, June 29: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to seek his approval on the list of ministers to be inducted into his cabinet, ahead of the crucial bypolls. The cabinet expansion is expected to take place on June 30.

Cabinet expansion appears imminent as President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday evening issued an order giving Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel additional charge of Madhya Pradesh in view of Governor Lalji Tandon's deteriorating health condition.

Though it has been almost two months since the cabinet was expanded, the COVID-19 crisis and the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 19, have delayed the second expansion.

Chouhan had inducted five ministers, including Tulsi Silawat and Govind Singh Rajput who were part of the erstwhile Kamal Nath cabinet, in his government. Three other ministers Narottam Mishra, Kamal Patel and Meena Singh--had also taken oath.

Former Congress MLAs, who had helped BJP topple Kamal Nath government including Imarti Devi, Aidal Singh Kansana, Pradyumn Singh Tomar, Mahendra Sisodia, Rajyawardhan Singh Dattigaon and senior MLA Bisahulal Singh are expected to be incuded in the cabinet.

Chouhan can induct 28 more ministers in his cabinet.

The BJP came to power in March after Nath resigned as chief minister, following rebellion by at least two dozen MLAs of the Congress who sided with Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The cabinet expansion assumes significance as bypolls for 24 Assembly seats are due in the state. These bypolls will decide on whose favour the power shifts given that the ruling party has a delicate majority in the state Assembly.