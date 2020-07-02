  • search
    Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: Scindia takes the cake, as BJP drops names

    Bhopal, July 02: The much-awaited Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion was held today (on Thursday) with 28 new ministers joining the BJP government. This was the second cabinet expansion of the MP Cabinet.

    MP chief minister

    The new ministers were administered the oath of office an secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal in the presence of the state Chief Minister and party' Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. This was the second Cabinet expansion since Shivraj made a dramatic return to the helm of state affairs on March 23.

    UP Governor Anandiben Patel given additional charge of Madhya Pradesh

    Here is the list of Cabinet Ministers:

    1. Gopal Bhargava

    2. Vijay Shah

    3. Jagdish Devda

    4. Bisahulal Singh

      5. Yashodhara Raje Scindia

      6. Bhupendra Singh

      7. Andel Singh Kansana

      8. Brijendra Pratap Singh

      9. Vishwas Sarang

      10. Imarti Devi

      11. Prabhuram Chaudhary

      12. Mahendra Singh Sisodia

      13. Pradhuman Singh Tomar

      14. Prem Singh Patel

      15. Om Prakash Sakhlecha

      16. Usha Thakur

      17. Arvind Bhadoria

      18. Mohan Yadav

      19. Hardeep Singh Dang

      20. Rajyavardhan Singh

      21. Bharat Singh Kushwaha

      22. Inder Singh Parmar

      23. Ramkhelawan Patel

      24. Ramkishore Kanware

      25. Brijendra Singh Yadav

      26. Girraj Dandotiya

      27. Suresh Dhakad

      28. OPS Bhadoriya

      The oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

      The Uttar Pradesh Governor, has been given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon's hospitalisation. Patel took oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor.

      Earlier, when asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan avoided a direct reply and turned to mythology.

      "Only 'amrit' (elixir) comes out of 'manthan' (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva," the 61-year-old BJP leader said without elaborating but indicating the difficult task before him.

      madhya pradesh cabinet expansion shivraj singh chouchan shivraj singh chouhan

