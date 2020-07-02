Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion: Scindia takes the cake, as BJP drops names

  • search
    Bhopal, July 02: The much-awaited Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh cabinet expansion was held today (on Thursday) with 28 new ministers joining the BJP government. This was the second cabinet expansion of the MP Cabinet.

    The new ministers were administered the oath of office an secrecy by Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhawan in Bhopal in the presence of the state Chief Minister and party' Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. This was the second Cabinet expansion since Shivraj made a dramatic return to the helm of state affairs on March 23.

    Here is the list of Cabinet Ministers:

    1. Gopal Bhargava

    2. Vijay Shah

    3. Jagdish Devda

    4. Bisahulal Singh

    5. Yashodhara Raje Scindia

    6. Bhupendra Singh

    7. Andel Singh Kansana

    8. Brijendra Pratap Singh

    9. Vishwas Sarang

    10. Imarti Devi

    11. Prabhuram Chaudhary

    12. Mahendra Singh Sisodia

    13. Pradhuman Singh Tomar

    14. Prem Singh Patel

    15. Om Prakash Sakhlecha

    16. Usha Thakur

    17. Arvind Bhadoria

    18. Mohan Yadav

    19. Hardeep Singh Dang

    20. Rajyavardhan Singh

    21. Bharat Singh Kushwaha

    22. Inder Singh Parmar

    23. Ramkhelawan Patel

    24. Ramkishore Kanware

    25. Brijendra Singh Yadav

    26. Girraj Dandotiya

    27. Suresh Dhakad

    28. OPS Bhadoriya

    The oath of office was administered by Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

    The Uttar Pradesh Governor, has been given additional charge as Madhya Pradesh Governor in view of incumbent Lalji Tandon's hospitalisation. Patel took oath as Madhya Pradesh Governor.

    Earlier, when asked about the delay in cabinet expansion, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan avoided a direct reply and turned to mythology.

    "Only 'amrit' (elixir) comes out of 'manthan' (churning), vish (poison) is consumed by (Lord) Shiva," the 61-year-old BJP leader said without elaborating but indicating the difficult task before him.

    madhya pradesh cabinet expansion shivraj singh chouchan shivraj singh chouhan

