Madhya Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020: BJP needs eight seats to retain power in State

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Nov 10: The fate of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his government hangs in balance as counting for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh begins today. The BJP needs just eight seats to retain power but failure to do so can trigger yet another political crisis in the State.

The bypolls for 28 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh were held in a single phase across 19 districts on November 3. The bypolls to 25 seats were necessitated as the sitting Congress MLAs had joined the BJP and remaining three seats saw elections due to the deaths of incumbent MLAs.

Despite COVID-19 norms in effect, according to the Election Commission, more than 70 per cent voter turnout was recorded during the elections. As many as 12 ministers were among the total 355 candidates who contested the bypolls.

The constituencies that went to polls were: Joura, Sumaoli, Morena, Dimani, Ambah, Mehgaon, Gohad, Gwalior, Gwalior East, Dabra, Bhander, Karera, Pohari, Bamori, Ashok Nagar, Mungaoli, Surkhi, Malhara, Anuppur, Sanchi, Biaora, Agar, Hatpipliya, Mandhata, Nepanagar, Badnawar, Sanwer and Suwasra.

The counting of votes will begin from 8 am today and due to coronavirus pandemic, counting agents have been ordered to not assembly in large numbers at the counting centres.

According to the Election Commission, results will be displayed from the control unit on a big screen. Also, a candidate, his poll agency and counting agent will be allowed to remain present in the counting centre.