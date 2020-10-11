YouTube
    Madhya Pradesh bypoll: Congress MLA booked for model code violation

    By
    |

    Indore, Oct 11: Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Jitu Patwari and his party''s nominee from Sanwer Assembly seat Premchand Guddu were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct in place for the November 3 bypoll, police said on Sunday.

    Patwari and Guddu took part in a birthday celebration that was held at a public place without permission from the returning officer, said Inspector Santosh Kumar Doodhi.

    The two leaders were charged under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC, Doodhi said.

    Story first published: Sunday, October 11, 2020, 22:58 [IST]
    X